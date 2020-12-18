Taxation With Representation: Freshfields, Wachtell, Simpson

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, AstraZeneca inks a $39 billion deal to purchase Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Blackstone Real Estate buys a $3.45 billion portfolio of lab office buildings, and two investment firms acquire Cardtronics for $2.3 billion. AstraZeneca's $39B Alexion Acquisition AstraZeneca, advised by Freshfields, will buy Wachtell-guided Alexion for roughly $39 billion, the companies said Dec.12, in a deal that represents the largest acquisition of a U.S. target this year and aims to bolster AstraZeneca's immunology capabilities. The Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP team advising AstraZeneca includes tax partner Robert Scarborough and tax senior associate David Mitchell. The Wachtell Lipton Rosen...

