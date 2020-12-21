Goodwin Procter Can't Get $1.5M Fees In GM MDL Deal

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 1:02 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge rejected Goodwin Procter LLP's request for $1.5 million in fees from a $120 million settlement in multidistrict litigation against General Motors over faulty ignition switches, giving final approval to the settlement while saying the law firm had no standing to object to the settlement. In orders filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman gave the final OK to the settlement, while chastising Goodwin's objection to the deal, saying the firm has no standing to object to the settlement, as it's neither a class member nor class counsel. Goodwin pushed for the $1.5 million in fees in...

