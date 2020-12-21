Ventilator Co. Strikes $40.5M Deal To End Feds' Fraud Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:45 AM EST) -- A medical equipment provider agreed to pay $40.5 million to end government claims that it charged federal health programs for medically unnecessary ventilators, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. The agreement includes Apria Healthcare Group Inc.'s and affiliate Apria Healthcare LLC's acknowledgement and acceptance of responsibility for misconduct enabling them to overcharge Medicare, Medicaid and other government health programs for costly, non-invasive ventilators. "[Durable medical equipment] providers like Apria have an obligation to ensure that the equipment and devices they rent to patients are medically necessary," said Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York....

