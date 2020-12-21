BIA Approves Troubled Tribe's Land-Into-Trust Casino Bid

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 3:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs said Friday it has approved the financially strapped Kiowa Indian Tribe's land-into-trust application so the tribe can build a new casino in the city of Hobart, Oklahoma, on a site located on its former reservation. Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Sweeney announced Friday her approval of the application for the approximately 11.33-acre land parcel that will serve as the site of a gaming facility that will include a restaurant and provide jobs for 156 people. The Kiowa Tribe already has one casino and has plans for two others, according...

