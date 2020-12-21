Chiquita Wants Victims' Claims Tossed In Terror-Funding MDL

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- Chiquita Brands International asked a Florida federal judge on Monday to toss claims in an expansive multidistrict litigation accusing the banana company of funding a right-wing Colombian paramilitary group, arguing that plaintiffs in the 17 remaining bellwether cases have failed to tie the group to the deaths of their loved ones. Chiquita told the court it is entitled to summary judgment on the Colombian law claims in the 17 cases, which have had more than a decade of litigation to develop the record and tie the banana company's payments to paramilitary group Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia, or AUC, to the deaths...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS