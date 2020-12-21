Zoom Says SEC, US Attorney's Offices Probing Privacy Issues

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- Zoom revealed Friday that it has received subpoenas from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. attorney's offices in the Northern District of California and the Eastern District of New York, the latter of which has charged a former company executive with conspiring with China to disrupt virtual commemorations of the Tiananmen Square massacre. All three agencies sent subpoenas over the summer and requested information related to privacy or security matters at the video-conferencing platform, which has skyrocketed in popularity during the pandemic. "We are fully cooperating with all of these investigations and have been conducting our own thorough internal...

