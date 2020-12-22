Mercedes Will Reimburse Drivers To End Paint Peeling Suit

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 1:45 PM EST) -- Mercedes-Benz USA LLC and Daimler AG have agreed to reimburse drivers who claim their cars had defective paint and to extend the vehicles' warranties, as part of a deal to end a class suit over the defect. The drivers, led by named plaintiffs Emily Pinon, Gary C. Klein, Kim Brown, Joshua Frankum, Dinez Webster and Todd Bryan, asked the Northern District of Georgia on Monday to grant preliminary approval to the settlement, fresh off mediation under former U.S. District Judge James F. Holderman in November. Under the proposed deal, the car companies will reimburse vehicle owners who paid out of pocket...

