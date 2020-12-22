What Gov't Contracting Might Look Like Under Biden

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- After a hard-fought 2020 election year, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are now faced with the challenges of implementing their plans and achieving their policy objectives through governance. Their plans reflect that government contracts and grants will play a key role in their administration's economic and domestic agendas, pandemic response, and proposals for global economic and technology leadership. Among the challenges the new administration will face are the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the economic recession and recovery, an array of national security threats and other economic, environmental and geopolitical challenges. During his campaign throughout the spring and summer, Biden released...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS