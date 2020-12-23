Detained Migrants In Ga. Launch Medical Abuse Class Action

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- Fourteen women who say they underwent or witnessed invasive, unnecessary medical procedures at a Georgia immigration detention center launched a class action on Monday and are seeking a protective order, saying they have faced further mistreatment for speaking out. More than 40 women have provided sworn testimony regarding their knowledge of medical procedures performed without the detainees' consent, including unwanted gynecological surgeries, at Irwin County Detention Center, the women's legal team said in a statement Tuesday. "It is clear that ICE, nurses, guards and others have known since 2018 that medical abuses were taking place against detained women. Yet, they turned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS