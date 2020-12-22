Ex-Worker Hits Pizza Co. With Ill. Finger Scan Privacy Suit

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- The owner and operator of Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants got hit Monday with proposed class state court claims that it violated Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law by collecting and sharing employees' finger and hand scans without first obtaining their informed consent. Former employee Gabriella Martinez alleged in Cook County Circuit Court that Texas-based Rave Restaurant Group Inc., which owns, operates and franchises more than 225 pizza restaurants, violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting, storing and sharing her and other workers' finger and hand scans without asking for their permission. Martinez claimed that she and Rave's other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS