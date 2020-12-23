IBM To Pay $24.5M To Settle FCC's E-Rate Investigations

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday that IBM Corp. agreed to pay $24.5 million to resolve allegations it violated the federal agency's rules for the E-Rate subsidized telecommunications program. The FCC said the settlement is in connection with technology the computer giant provided to the New York City Department of Education and the El Paso Independent School District in Texas using E-Rate subsidies. IBM did not satisfy the FCC's competitive bidding rules in New York from 2005-2008 and provided ineligible equipment and services in El Paso in 2001, the FCC said. "As stewards of the federal fisc, we must protect the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS