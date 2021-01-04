Walmart To Pay Up To $14M For Truce In Military Leave Suit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- Walmart has agreed to shell out between $10 million and $14 million to settle a class action claiming it stiffed employees in the armed services on pay when they took short-term military leave. The pact, which was filed in Massachusetts federal court on Dec. 31, is set to benefit more than 10,000 uniformed service members who have worked for Walmart since 2004 and took up to a month of military leave during their time with the retail giant. The Army reservist spearheading the case, Nickolas Tsui, contends that Walmart's various military leave policies going back more than a decade violated the...

