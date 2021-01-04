Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walmart To Pay Up To $14M For Truce In Military Leave Suit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- Walmart has agreed to shell out between $10 million and $14 million to settle a class action claiming it stiffed employees in the armed services on pay when they took short-term military leave.

The pact, which was filed in Massachusetts federal court on Dec. 31, is set to benefit more than 10,000 uniformed service members who have worked for Walmart since 2004 and took up to a month of military leave during their time with the retail giant.

The Army reservist spearheading the case, Nickolas Tsui, contends that Walmart's various military leave policies going back more than a decade violated the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!