Berkshire Hathaway Unit Sues Vent Maker Over Hotel Fire

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- A Berkshire Hathaway unit is suing a ceiling vent manufacturer, saying it installed a defective bathroom exhaust fan at a Georgia Red Roof Inn that caused a fire in July, resulting in more than $1 million in damages and other expenses. In a complaint filed Thursday, Berkshire subsidiary AmGuard Insurance Co., which insured the Red Roof Inn, said Sealed Unit Parts Co. Inc., or SUPCO, knew or should have known about the defect in the exhaust fan that caused it to catch fire, as the hotel made no modifications and was using it as directed. The insurer said the fan had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS