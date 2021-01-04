9th Circ. Revives Google AdWords User's Overcharging Suit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:41 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel revived on Monday a consumer's proposed class action alleging Google overcharges for ads, finding that the trial judge erred by concluding that the consumer lost standing to sue when he sold his company that once advertised on his AdWords account. In a five-page opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Morgan Christen wrote for the majority that plaintiff Rene Cabrera had standing to sue because he used his personal email address to manage his Google LLC AdWords account even after he and his wife sold their business, Training Options, which he once paid for advertisements on the account. The judge...

