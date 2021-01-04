Trump's Move To Sanction ICC Officials On Hold, For Now

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 11:22 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that allows International Criminal Court officials to be sanctioned, finding that the regulation likely illegally restricts the speech of human rights attorneys who work with the ICC's office of the prosecutor. The Trump administration unveiled the order in June, threatening that sanctions would be imposed against ICC officials and "any foreign person" aiding the court's investigation into alleged wrongdoing by U.S. military officials. The ICC has called the move "unprecedented," saying the sanctions are an attempt to interfere with its independence and duty to investigate alleged war...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS