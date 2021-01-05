State AGs Sue To Block OCC's 'True Lender' Rule

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 12:58 PM EST) -- Attorneys general from New York, California and several other states sued on Tuesday to block the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's recently finalized "true lender" rule, a measure that the states argue is unlawful and stands to facilitate predatory lending. In a complaint filed in New York federal court, the coalition of state attorneys general says the OCC had overreached by issuing the "unprecedented and ill-conceived" rule, which adopted a two-prong test for determining who the "true lender" of a loan is, a status that in turn controls what interest rate limits and other laws might apply to the...

