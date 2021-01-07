Curaleaf, Customer Agree To Drop TCPA Class Action

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:34 PM EST) -- Curaleaf Inc. and a customer who filed a proposed class action accusing the cannabis company of sending unsolicited marketing text messages in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act have agreed to drop the case, according to a brief proposed order. Katherine Brooks and the company agreed in a proposed stipulation and order filed on Tuesday to dismiss the case with prejudice, and they asked the judge to sign off on a final order. The filing did not detail how or why the parties reached their agreement, and counsel for both parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS