US Officials Say Government Hack 'Likely Russian In Origin'

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. government on Tuesday said Russian intelligence agents "likely" carried out a cyberespionage operation that has breached several federal agencies, in authorities' first public attribution of a sprawling attack whose scope continues to grow. In a rare public statement, officials from the FBI, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said a hacking group, "likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently discovered, ongoing cyber compromises of both government and non-governmental networks." The agencies, which have been investigating since news of the intrusions broke in December, added in the...

