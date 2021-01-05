Trump Bars Dealings With WeChat Pay, 7 Other Chinese Apps

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 11:00 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday banned eight Chinese-owned apps, including the payment services WeChat Pay, Alipay and QQ Wallet, citing cybersecurity concerns and directing U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to evaluate other applications that "may pose an unacceptable risk to the national security." In an executive order issued just two weeks before he's due to leave office, Trump gave the Department of Commerce 45 days to hammer out the details of the barred transactions. The deadline likely puts implementation of the ban into the hands of the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Tuesday's order is reminiscent of a pair...

