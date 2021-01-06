Real Estate Rumors: Ross, Magellan, East West Development

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- Broward Meat and Fish Co. has purchased part of a shopping center in Margate, Florida, for $11.9 million, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The deal is for the southern portion of Penn Dutch Plaza close to the corner of Northwest 31st Street and State Route 7, and the seller is a venture of Ross Realty Investments and SunCap Real Estate Investments, according to the report. Great Neck, New York-based real estate firm Sterling American Property has purchased a Midtown Miami apartment building for $154.35 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 111 N.E. 32nd St., a...

