Calif. Court Won't Revisit Tribe's Bid To Halt Border Wall

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- A California federal court refused to revisit the La Posta Band of Diegueño Mission Indians' failed attempt to block border wall construction on sacred lands, saying the U.S. government's measures to protect disputed burial grounds were sufficient to prevent potential disruption. The tribe had pressed the court to reconsider halting construction based on fire pits discovered after the court denied the motion. But U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia refused Tuesday, saying the government had committed to putting a 100-meter buffer between ongoing construction and potential sacred sites and to allowing tribal members to inspect the area. "[T]he mitigation measures implemented by...

