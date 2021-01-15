DC Circ. Lobbyist Ruling May Lead To 1st Amendment Clarity

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- In late December, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued an opinion with significant implications for those — individuals as well as companies through their agents — engaged in lobbying or advocacy efforts in the District of Columbia. The implications are even more serious for foreign persons or companies engaged in such activity. The federal appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, ruled in Akhmetshin v. Browder that D.C.'s government contacts exception to personal jurisdiction is limited to "only direct contacts with members, agents, or instrumentalities of the federal government."[1] Thus, those who engage with the media,...

