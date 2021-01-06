DOJ Misled Court About Planned Opioid Suit, Walmart Says

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- Walmart Inc. on Wednesday unleashed fresh allegations of dodgy behavior by U.S. Department of Justice attorneys investigating its sales of prescription opioids, accusing government lawyers of making "disingenuous" statements in Texas federal court about looming enforcement. The retail giant aired the allegations of insincerity as part of a preemptive lawsuit it is waging against the DOJ and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. According to Walmart, the DOJ called the preemptive suit speculative last month even though the agency "obviously knew" it was about to bring an enforcement action against the company. "Less than three weeks after telling this court that any controversy...

