5 Major Drug And Medical Device Developments In 2020

By Christine Kain, David Sudzus and Hannah Anderson

A variety of business interruption cases initiated by business owners against insurance companies who are denying their claims that their COVID-19-related losses are covered by business interruption insurance policies.[20]

Employees have initiated a number of retaliatory actions against employers around the country, with allegations including: employers taking action against employees for making formal safety-related complaints or criticizing personal protective equipment and other safety measures; employers unlawfully terminating employees in retaliation for making pandemic-related leaves, requests for leave or formally requesting to continue working remotely.

Consumers have initiated a number of failure-to-refund cases. With stay at home orders in place, and either ordered or agreed-to social distancing protocols in place, planned trips, occasions, festivals and other events were cancelled. Yet despite these cancellations consumers have initiated cases against vendors who refused to issue refunds.

A swath of cases on behalf of incarcerated individuals were filed throughout the country alleging that the spread of COVID-19 across jails created severe health issues due to the lack of safety procedures in these facilities. In many of these cases, the incarcerated individuals seek release due to the dangerous and potentially deadly COVID-19-related conditions.

Defectively designed a product;

Defectively manufactured or assembled a product;

Sold or marketed a product with insufficient labeling, improper instructions or inadequate warnings;

Acted with negligence by breaching a duty to the plaintiff;

Fraudulently misrepresented a product's characteristics, efficaciousness and/or abilities;

Breached express warranties;



Breached implied warranties, including the implied warranty of merchantability or implied warranty of fitness for a particular purpose;

Acted with gross negligence, engaged in willful and wanton activity and/or in intentionally harmful behavior; or

Was strictly liable for a defect that made a product unreasonably dangerous.

