Real Estate Rumors: Mill Creek, KPG, Atlantic Realty

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- Mill Creek Residential has picked up a Coral Springs, Florida, development site for $9.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for 2.74 acres at 3300 University Drive, and the seller is an entity led by investor Rod Sheldon, who is retaining ownership of an additional 4.35 acres at the site, according to the report. Mill Creek plans to build 351 apartment units at the site while Sheldon is eying building a mix of commercial, retail, hotel and medical space there, according to the report. Real estate private equity shop KPG Funds has purchased a retail condo...

