Proposed Class Defends Standing In Cuban Land Row

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Cuban Americans pushed back against a cruise line interest group questioning their standing to sue Booking.com, Orbitz and other travel companies for allegedly profiting from wrongfully confiscated property in Cuba. In a Wednesday reply to the Cruise Lines International Association, Mario Del Valle, Enrique Falla and Angelo Pou told the Eleventh Circuit that they have standing to sue the travel sites under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act. The act lets American companies and individuals sue companies that allegedly trade in wrongfully confiscated property in Cuba to which they have a claim. Lawsuits proliferated in 2019 after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS