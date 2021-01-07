Google's $7.5M Data Breach Deal OK'd, Attys Get $1.8M

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 3:09 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday overruled 761 objections and approved Google's $7.5 million deal resolving a proposed class action over a yearslong data breach that exposed millions of accounts on the now-defunct Google+ social media platform, with class counsel getting $1.875 million in fees and $69,000 in costs. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila approved the fee request, which represents 25% of the total settlement fund, along with a $1,500 incentive award to each class representative, but he asked counsel to give a breakdown of their lodestar. Class counsel, John A. Yanchunis of Morgan &...

