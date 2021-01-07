Greystar Inks Deal To Settle Proposed ERISA Class Action

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- Greystar Management Services LP has inked a deal to settle a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action challenging its 401(k) plan's investments and fees, the real estate manager and a potential class of current and former workers have told a Texas federal judge. Greystar and the proposed class notified the judge of the deal Wednesday in a joint status report, indicating they reached a settlement in principle on Monday and plan to file a notice of voluntary dismissal with the court soon. The report did not disclose the details of the settlement, and counsel for the parties did not...

