Real Estate Rumors: CA Ventures, JLL, Target

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Chicago real estate firm CA Ventures has purchased a Boca Raton, Florida, student housing complex for $80 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for 159 apartments located at 135 N.W. 20th St. and the seller is New York-based Investcorp International, according to the report. Brokerage firm Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. has scrapped its plan to help the Trump Organization sell its hotel in Washington, D.C., according to a tweet from Washington Post reporter Jonathan O'Connell on Friday. JLL in 2020 had been trying to find a buyer for the 263-room Trump International Hotel, and a spokesman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS