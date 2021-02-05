Aviation Cos. Can't Put Trade Compliance On Autopilot

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 2:11 PM EST) -- On Dec. 23, 2020, the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, or BIS, which administers certain U.S. export controls, published its first-ever Military End User List. The list includes an initial tranche of 57 Chinese military end user companies, the majority of which are active in the aviation and aerospace industries. This follows the recent addition of major Chinese aviation companies to the U.S. Department of Defense's list of Chinese military companies, first published on June 24, 2020, and later updated on Aug. 28, Dec. 3 and Jan. 14, which signaled that U.S. regulators were closely scrutinizing aviation industry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS