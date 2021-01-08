Apple Users Face Uphill Fight In Securing Global Sales Data

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge appeared skeptical Friday of a bid by a proposed class of Apple customers to obtain the tech giant's global revenues and sales data in their antitrust fight over App Store fees, saying he doesn't know if the data "has anything to do with the antitrust issues pleaded." During a hearing held via Zoom, the customers' counsel, Rachele R. Byrd of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson that Apple Inc. should be required to hand over the company's total global revenues and sales data by month for each app or...

