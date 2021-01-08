Wells Fargo Accused Of Bias Against Non-Citizen Customers

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- Two Russian nationals seeking asylum in California filed a proposed class action on Thursday accusing Wells Fargo of improperly refusing service to non-citizen residents not covered by the bank's recent settlement of similar claims from Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients. Plaintiffs Alexandr Maystrenko and Ekaterina Maistrenko, who are married, say they were denied various banking services at Wells Fargo, which told them it did so because they were not citizens of the United States. The couple alleges their denial of services is discriminatory in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, California's Unruh Civil Rights and California Civil Code...

