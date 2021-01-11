Ex-FDA Chief Getting Biden Admin. Post, Opioid Atty Says

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:18 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration leader under two presidents is expected to be named soon to a full-time post in the Biden administration, a lawyer said Monday in multidistrict opioid litigation during a battle over the onetime FDA boss' testimony. The disclosure about David Kessler, who led the FDA from 1990 to 1997, came from Mark Lanier, a lawyer for local governments that want to use Kessler's testimony as part of sprawling litigation accusing drugmakers of sowing the seeds of the opioid crisis. Kessler is a co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 transition advisory board, and during oral arguments...

