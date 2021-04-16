Law360's Guide To Biden's Judicial Picks

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden aims to reshape the judiciary after Republicans spent four years rapidly confirming President Donald Trump's nominees to 234 lifetime seats on the federal bench. Biden took office with the fewest judicial vacancies for a new president since 1989, although a string of retirements announced since Inauguration Day has greatly increased the number of nominations Biden can make. Appointment Scorecard U.S. Circuit Judges 13 vacancies* 3 pending nominations 0 confirmed judges U.S. District Judges 86 vacancies* 7 pending nominations 0 confirmed judges *includes both current and scheduled vacancies Trump named 54 circuit judges who were generally younger and —...

