FRAND Rate 'Nightmare' Raises Call For International Tribunal

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- An international arbitration tribunal that focuses on setting global licensing rates for standard-essential patents may be the cure to countries issuing endless anti-suit injunctions to keep rate disputes in their courts, attorneys say. In the wake of U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's refusal Monday to accept an anti-suit injunction issued by a Chinese court in litigation between Samsung and Ericsson, attorneys say it's clearer than ever that a neutral, global body is needed. Otherwise, they warn parties will be stuck in an endless loop of anti-suit injunctions, "anti-antisuit" injunctions and "anti-anti-antisuit" injunctions — until they lose track of how many "anti's" are involved....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS