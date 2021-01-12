Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, Trump Sign, Ocean Bank

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- The Blackstone Group LP has purchased a Doral, Florida, development site for $21 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for 8.36 acres at Northwest 66th Street and Northwest 97th Avenue and the seller is Kelly Tractor Co., according to the report. Blackstone could build roughly 600,000 square feet of warehouse space at the site, according to the report. A Chicago alderman plans to introduce an ordinance that would remove the massive Trump sign from the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago if the president is impeached for a second time, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday. Ald....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS