FCC Invalidates Chicago Satellite Dish Restrictions

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has nixed a Chicago ordinance that restricted satellite dish antennas that can be viewed from the street, following the 2018 preemption of a similar Philadelphia ordinance. In a Monday ruling, the FCC said Chicago's 2012 ordinance, which enforces a "preference" that antennas be installed so they are not visible from the city's streets, was not enforceable because it was preempted by the commission's over-the-air reception devices, or OTARD, rule. The rule prohibits local satellite dish regulations from inhibiting the receipt of an "acceptable signal" from antennas and "unreasonably" affecting costs or "installation, maintenance or use" of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS