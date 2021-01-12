States, Advocates Tell Justices Border Wall Funds Improper

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 11:09 PM EST) -- The Trump administration cannot lose a standoff with Congress over appropriations for a border wall and then instruct for funds be diverted to build it anyway, California, New Mexico and two advocacy groups told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. The states, the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition, which advocates for a better quality of life in border communities, said President Donald Trump violated the Constitution's appropriations clause when he authorized the transfer of $2.5 billion in funds earmarked for defense by Congress toward the border wall. The groups and states in separate briefs also said they had...

