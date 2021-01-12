Judge Upholds $1B Music Label Piracy Verdict Against Cox

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday refused to reduce a $1 billion copyright infringement award won by major record labels against internet service provider Cox Communications over piracy on the company's network, setting the stage for an appeal. A little over a year after jurors handed the massive award to Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group Inc., U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady declined to alter the math behind the huge award: more than $99,000 for each of 10,017 works infringed. An earlier ruling already largely upheld the massive fine, but it left open the possibility that some songs...

