Receiver Says 'Enough,' Wants Radio Station Owner Jailed

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- A radio station owner who has been ordered to hand over control of his airwaves after he failed to pay a $1.2 million verdict needs to be jailed again because he won't stop flouting court orders, and "enough is enough," according to the court receiver. U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal should order Edward R. Stolz II to appear before the court and explain why he shouldn't be jailed for a second time for failing to follow the court's orders and slapped with a $25,000 fine, court-appointed receiver W. Lawrence Patrick argued Tuesday. "It is clear that without a forceful order...

