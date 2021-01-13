Uber Appeals Calif. Regulator's $59M Fine Over Assault Probe

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- Uber appealed to the California Public Utilities Commission Wednesday a $59 million fine for repeatedly refusing to provide the state regulator with information on more than a thousand sexual assault and harassment claims the ride-hailing giant has received in recent years, arguing that the fine is "draconian" and unconstitutional. In a 40-page appeal, Uber Technologies Inc. argued that an administrative judge's decision slapping Uber with the fine violates the company's due process rights under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments and the excessive fines clause of the Eighth Amendment. "The draconian and illegal fine sends a dangerous message to anyone who stands...

