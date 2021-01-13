Facebook Users' Housing Ad Bias Suit Axed For Now

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 11:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday that he plans to toss a proposed discrimination class action alleging Facebook allows advertisers to illegally exclude certain users from seeing housing ads, saying the consumers haven't described how they suffered a concrete injury, but he would give them another shot. During a hearing held over Zoom, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick told counsel for the consumers there are "significant issues with the way the case is currently pled." He said the consumers didn't outline facts regarding the nature of the housing searches they performed, the specific search entries they used, the advertising "targeting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS