Satellite Co. Investors Seek OK Of $111M Award Against India

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- A trio of Mauritius-based investors in an Indian satellite company has brought a $111 million arbitral award it won against India following a dispute over a nixed deal to deliver communications services throughout the country to Washington, D.C., for enforcement. Investors CC/Devas (Mauritius) Ltd., Devas Employees Mauritius Private Ltd. and Telcom Devas Mauritius Ltd. urged the D.C. federal court in a Wednesday petition to allow them to begin targeting India's assets to collect the award, issued last October, which totals more than $121 million with interest and attorney fees. The companies, all investors in Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd., won the award after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS