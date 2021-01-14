DC Circ. Nixes Trump Bid To Rethink House Border Wall Case

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- The full D.C. Circuit bench said it won't reconsider a panel's order last year allowing House Democrats to challenge President Donald Trump's diversion of $8.1 billion for a border wall, a rebuke coming less than a week before the Trump presidency comes to an end. In a brief order Wednesday rejecting the administration's request in November for en banc review, the appellate court did not explain its reason. But, U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R. Walker, a Trump appointee, said that even though he concurred with Wednesday's order, the judiciary shouldn't get involved in interbranch political disputes. The young conservative judge expressed sympathy for Circuit...

