ACA Survives Latest Republican Challenge At Supreme Court

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 10:11 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Thursday that Republican states led by Texas lack standing to challenge the Affordable Care Act, the latest win for former President Barack Obama's signature health law in the nation's top court. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 7-2 that Republican states don't have standing to challenge the Affordable Care Act. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) This is the third time the Supreme Court has rejected a Republican-backed challenge to the ACA, which has now been in place for a decade. President Joe Biden, who has touted his role in helping pass the law as Obama's vice...

