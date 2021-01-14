2020's Top 10 Deals And The Firms That Led Them

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- Megadeals started strong in 2020 and surged again by the end of the year, after a midyear slowdown during the onset of the pandemic. The wave of behemoth year-end deals completed around the world set the stage for a promising 2021. Here, Law360 recaps the biggest deals from 2020 and the firms that led them. 10. Russia's Finance Ministry Takes Control of Sberbank for $29B Russia's National Wealth Fund bought a controlling stake in Sberbank of Russia PAO from the country's central bank for a whopping 2.14 trillion rubles (close to $29 billion), according to Dealogic. The National Wealth Fund, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS