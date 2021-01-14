Toyota To Pay $180M Penalty For Clean Air Act Violations

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 11:58 AM EST) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and related entities will pay $180 million to resolve the government's claims that it flouted the Clean Air Act's emissions reporting requirements for a decade in the largest-ever civil penalty to be paid for such violations, prosecutors said Thursday. Toyota and related entities will pay $180 million to resolve claims brought by the U.S. Department of Justice that the automaker violated the Clean Air Act's emissions reporting requirements. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) The settlement brings an end to a civil suit lodged by the U.S. Department of Justice and includes a consent decree in which Toyota admits...

