UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (January 15, 2021, 7:26 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen China's Huawei facing a patent fight, oil trading giant Mercuria sue a petroleum company and a spread-better file a claim against real estate tycoon Robert Tchenguiz. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Lloyds Bank PLC v. Ewan & Co Solicitors (a firm) High street bank Lloyds filed a Part 7 claim on Jan. 14 against London law firm Ewan & Co Solicitors. Lloyds is represented by TLT LLP. The case is Lloyds Bank PLC v. Ewan & Co Solicitors (a firm), case number BL-2021-000033, in the High Court of Justice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS