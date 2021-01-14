EPA Sued Over Florida's New Water Permitting Powers

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- The Trump administration cut corners in its rush to give Florida rare control over the Clean Water Act's Section 404 permitting requirements in the state despite considerable questions about the environmental impacts that remain, environmental groups said Thursday. The Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, Sierra Club and others told the D.C. District Court that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to grant Florida permitting rights came after a deeply flawed review process that failed to address a multitude of requirements to protect the environment and subverted the normal public comment and analysis portion of the process. The groups said...

