HD Supply Derivative Settlement Gets Initial Nod

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 11:38 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Atlanta on Thursday gave the initial nod to an agreement to settle consolidated derivative litigation accusing officers of industrial distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc. of concealing a trio of business challenges, causing a decline in the trading price of the company's shares when the problems were made public.

In a Jan. 14 order, U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown granted preliminary approval to a proposed settlement agreement that would both end the federal claims in Georgia and prompt the parties to seek dismissal with prejudice of another derivative suit making similar allegations in Chancery Court in Delaware....

